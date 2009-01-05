Skip to content
Glossary

Original Bill of Lading (OBL)

An original bill of lading is a shipping document that serves as the title of the cargo and a shipment receipt.

Original Bill of Lading (OBL)

What is an original bill of lading? 

An original bill of lading (OBL) is a contract of carriage that serves as a title of the cargo and confirms the carrier’s receipt of the cargo. When an original bill of lading is issued, two other identical original bills of lading are also printed, and all three original bills of lading are issued together as one contract of carriage.

Your cargo must be released with the original bills of lading before Flexport can deliver your cargo to its final destination. Cargo issued with an original bill of lading can be released in one of two ways: with an endorsed original bill of lading, or with a telex release.

Bills of lading are an agreement between you and your supplier, so discuss your preferred bill of lading and your release method with your supplier.

