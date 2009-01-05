Skip to content
Glossary

Express Bill of Lading

An express bill of lading is a type of bill of lading that doesn't require the cargo to be "released."

What is an express bill of lading? 

An express bill of lading is a type of bill of lading (B/L) in which the carrier is obligated to deliver the goods to the named consignee and no original bills of lading (OBL) are issued at all. Express B/Ls are non-negotiable and not a document of title to the goods; transfer of title should be documented elsewhere in the sales contract. 

When is an express bill of lading used?

The express bill of lading is frequently used if the importer paid for the goods before shipping or has credit with the supplier. Cargo does not need to be "released" when express bills of lading are used since no original B/Ls were issued, saving on time and mail courier fees. 

