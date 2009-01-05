Skip to content
Drop Fee

A drop fee is charged by the trucker to drop off an FCL container at the warehouse and pick it up after it has been unloaded. This is also called a bobtail fee.

What is a drop fee?

A drop fee is charged by the trucker to drop off an FCL container at the warehouse and pick it up after it has been unloaded, as opposed to a live unload. A drop fee is also called a bobtail fee.

Why is a drop necessary?

A drop is necessary if the cargo cannot be unloaded quickly (e.g., if the cargo is not palletized, or if it can’t be unloaded immediately upon arrival at the warehouse). Most truckers only allow 1-2 free hours of waiting while cargo is unloaded before they begin to charge a trucking wait fee.

If applicable, a drop fee will appear on your Flexport invoice as a Destination Charge.

