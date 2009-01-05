What are storage charges?

Storage charges are the cost of holding a shipment at a location (warehouse, CES, etc) and will be on the final invoice if applicable.

Storage charges may apply for a few reasons, including:

Your shipment is selected for a customs exam, and has to be put into storage while waiting for Customs release

Your shipment is going to Amazon FBA and has to be put into storage because of an extended delay in pickup by an Amazon-partnered carrier

Your shipment requires a pre-pull and has to be stored at the trucker’s yard

You are opting to put your shipment into storage before shipping it to Amazon FBA

What's the difference between demurrage and storage charges?

Terminals will assess a hefty demurrage fee for containers not picked up from the port before the Last Free Day to discourage storing containers at the port for more than a few days. Storage charges cover the cost of actually storing shipments.

