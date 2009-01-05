Skip to content
Glossary

Inside Delivery Fee

The trucker may charge this fee if the shipment's delivery requires some form of installation, or if the trucker is required to go inside the delivery location.

What is an inside delivery fee? 

An inside delivery fee is assessed by the trucker if they were required to go inside to pick up or deliver the cargo. 

If a shipment’s delivery requires some form of installation, or if the trucker is required to go inside the location (past the front door or loading dock) in order to pick up or deliver the cargo, the trucker may charge an inside delivery fee.

If applicable, an inside delivery fee will appear on your Flexport quote or invoice as a destination charge.

