What is a Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC)?

A Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC) is an ocean carrier that transports goods under its own House Bill of Lading, or equivalent documentation, without operating ocean transportation vessels. Rather, an NVOCC leases space from another ocean carrier, or Vessel Operating Common Carrier (VOCC), that they sell to their own customers. An NVOCC can be described as a shipper to carriers and a carrier to shippers.

While NVOCCs do not usually own their own warehouses, many own their own fleet of containers. In certain circumstances, a NVOCC may also operate as a freight forwarder.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Flexport’s LCL Service

What are Ocean Alliances?

Related Glossary Terms

Rolled Cargo

Cargo Ready Date (CRD)