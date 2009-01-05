Skip to content
Glossary

Carrier

The carrier is the party who transports the cargo.

A freight carrier is the company or individual that transports the cargo from one location to another.

A carrier may be a VOCC (Vessel Operating Common Carrier) or an NVOCC (Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier). “Ocean carrier” generally refers to VOCCs, who own and operate ocean vessels. An NVOCC, like Flexport, arranges the transportation of cargo with an ocean carrier. 

