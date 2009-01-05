Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

Origin Charge

Tags: 

Origin charges will apply for every shipment, but who pays for them depends on the incoterm.

Origin Charge

What are origin charges? 

Origin charges pay for items and services provided before a shipment has departed the origin seaport or airport.

Who pays origin charges?

Whether or not the importer is responsible for paying origin charges depends on the incoterms that the shipment is moving under. If the shipment is moving under EXW terms, for example, Flexport will invoice the importer for origin charges, because Flexport will be handling the shipment from the supplier’s premises. 

Some of these origin charges may include: 

 

The importer and their supplier should agree who is responsible for which costs before the shipment begins. 

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Common Line Items on Flexport Quotes and Invoices

Why Is My Invoice Higher than My Quote? 

Related Glossary Terms

FOB (Free on Board) 

FCA (Free Carrier)

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Motor Truck Cargo Insurance

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Total Insured Value

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    All-Risk Coverage