Glossary

CY (Container Yard) Cutoff

Container yards have cutoff date that a container must be gated in by in order to be loaded onto the scheduled vessel.

CY (Container Yard) Cutoff

What is a CY cutoff date?

A CY cutoff date is the date by which a container must be gated-in (checked-in) at the container yard before its scheduled sailing. CY cutoff dates are determined by the carrier, but are typically 2 days before the scheduled sailing.

