What is an airline terminal fee?

An airline terminal fee is charged for all air shipments as a fee for handling the cargo.

If applicable, an airline terminal fee will often appear as both an origin charge and a destination charge on your Flexport quote or invoice. However, depending on the airline, it may be included in the air freight fee, rather than listed as a separate origin charge.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Types of Air Service

Common Line Items on Flexport Quotes and Invoices

Chargeable Weight

Related Glossary Terms

Air Waybill (AWB)