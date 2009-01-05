Skip to content
Help Center Article

Will Flexport Handle Communication With My Supplier?

If you book a shipment with Flexport, we will handle all communication with your supplier.

Yes. After you book a shipment, Flexport will handle all communication with your supplier. 

When creating a quote in the Flexport app, be sure to add your supplier’s contact information. That way, we can begin coordinating with your supplier as soon as you book the shipment.

