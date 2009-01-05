Back to Help Center
Why Does Flexport Require a Copy of the IRS Notice During Account Setup?
The IRS Notice is used to verify your EIN.
When you're setting up your account with Flexport, you'll be asked to upload a copy of your IRS Notice. This is the document you received from the IRS when they issued your Employer ID Number (EIN).
We ask for the IRS Notice because our Customs team needs to verify your EIN. The EIN is proprietary information, and it's only accessible to officers of your company--it can't be looked up elsewhere or requested on your behalf. Therefore, we have no way to verify your EIN without you providing the IRS Notice to us as proof.
If you don't have a copy of your IRS Notice, there are a couple of options:
- If you have other written correspondence from the IRS that includes your EIN, you may upload that document instead.
- You can request a replacement from the IRS. To do this, an officer of the company will need to call 800-829-0115, and the IRS will fax them the document (IRS Form 147C) within 24 hours. Upon receipt, you can upload it to the Flexport app.