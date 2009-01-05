We’re launching several updates to the Flexport platform designed to help you find the information you’re looking for more quickly, make navigation easier, and allow you to be more efficient in completing the tasks that matter most for your business.

Here’s a closer look at the changes:

New Dashboard Layout

The new dashboard includes several new modules, including a redesigned map that grounds you on the overall status of your supply chain and a calendar showing pickups and deliveries on a particular day.

Navigation Refresh

The navigation menu will now be at the top of your screen, with collapsable menus, to provide more real estate on the screen.

Bookmarked Shipments

Quickly bookmark shipments that you’ll want to revisit frequently from the details view, shipment list, and dashboard in order to track them individually.

Shipment Filters

The Shipments page now offers the ability to create saved shipment groups, with filters available for Status, Date, Location, Company, Issue, Mode, and Assigned To.

Updated Global Search

The enhanced search function delivers a more intuitive user experience and full search results page, with the ability to open results in a new tab, and offers a more intuitive user experience.

Customized Shipment References

Better organize your shipments by assigning custom references, such as PO and SKU numbers.

Priority Shipments

Mark a shipment as "priority" to signal to your team and Flexport that it requires special attention.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to your Flexport squad.