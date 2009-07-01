Flexport Carbon Offset Program Information
Flexport.org enables you to measure and take action on your freight emissions, including offsetting your entire transportation footprint directly through our platform. We partner with Pachama to source high quality forest conservation and restoration carbon offset credits. Here is more information on how exactly our offsets are sourced.
General Information on Carbon Offsets
- Fulfilled by: Pachama, Inc. More information available here.
- Offset Registry or Program: Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard (VCS). More info available here.
- Protocol / Methodology Used to Estimate Emissions: VCS Methodology. More information available here. Specific project level methodologies may vary.
- Accountability Procedures: If Flexport or Pachama believe that a project has suffered or is likely to suffer a reversal, that future emissions reductions will not materialize, or if there is likely to be a material impact on the projected carbon benefits promised by the project: i) the selling of credits will be paused; and ii) customers, the project developer, and the registry will be alerted to take action to address the issue.
Active Offset Projects Supported
Central Kalimantan Peatlands:
- Official Name of Project: Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve Project
- Type of Project: Agriculture Forestry, Reduced Emissions from Deforestation and Degradation through avoided planned deforestation.
- Type of Offset: Carbon Avoidance
- Verified by: SCS Global Services (f.k.a. Scientific Certification Systems) for project validation
- Methodology Used: VCS VM0004
- State / Province: Central Kalimantan
- Crediting Period: 01/07/2009 - 30/06/2039
- Vintages: v2014 and v2017
- Estimated Annual Emission Reductions: 3,527,171 TCO2e
- Additional Information: https://registry.verra.org/app/projectDetail/VCS/674
Borneo Peatlands:
- Official Name of Project: Katingan Peatland Restoration and Conservation Project
- Type of Project: Agriculture Forestry and Other Land Use
- Type of Offset: Both Carbon Avoidance and Carbon Removal
- Verified by:
- SCS Global Services (f.k.a. Scientific Certification Systems) for project validation
- Environmental Services Inc. for vintages v2015, v2016 and v2017. Aster Global Environmental Solutions, Inc. for vintage v2020.
- Methodology Used: VCS VM0007
- State / Province: Central Kalimantan
- Crediting Period: 01/11/2010 - 31/10/2070
- Vintages: v2015, v2016, v2017 and v2020
- Estimated Annual Emission Reductions: 7,451,846 TCO2e
- Additional Information: https://registry.verra.org/app/projectDetail/VCS/1477
Wu’erqihan:
- Official Name of Project: The Inner Mongolia Wu’erqihan IFM (conversion of logged to protected forest) Project
- Type of Project: Agriculture Forestry and Other Land Use (AFLOU)
- Type of Offset: Both Carbon Avoidance and Carbon Removal
- Verified by: China Environmental United Certification Center Co., Ltd.
- Methodology Used: VCS VM0015
- State / Province: Inner Mongollia Autonomous
- Crediting Period: 01/01/2013 - 12/31/2042
- Vintages: v2016
- Estimated Annual Emission Reductions: 293,347 TCO2e
- Additional Information: https://registry.verra.org/app/projectDetail/VCS/1715
Previous Offset Projects Supported
For further information on projects supported prior to 2022, please email climate@flexport.com.
Flexport Neutrality Offerings
- Customer Shipments and Carbon Neutrality: Flexport helps customers work towards Carbon Neutrality options only with respect to certain shipments or classes of shipments that the customer ships through Flexport. This is only with respect to the freight emissions Flexport calculates for those shipments (offsetting up to 100% of emissions from those shipments) and Flexport makes no representations or statements relating to how customers may handle their emissions footprint in other areas of their business.
- Flexport’s Ocean Consolidation Services Offset Commitment: For certain classes of ocean shipments, including Flexport less than container load, Flexport offsets all emissions on those shipments on behalf of our clients. The calculation on the amount of emissions Flexport offsets to neutralize these shipments is executed using our greenhouse gas emissions calculator, which is accredited by the Smart Freight Centre in conformance with the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework. Those emissions and the offset status of those shipments are purchased from the same partners documented above, more information available on request via climate@flexport.com.