Digital Freight Forwarder

Shipping from Australia to the USA and Beyond

Shipping freight from or to Australia? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to make Australia a more valuable part of your supply chain.

Australia major ports
Australia Shipping Keys to Success

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.

See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform

Approach Australia With Insight

Small Continent, Large Country

Distances between Australia's cities are vast. Rely on Flexport's local expertise to identify the best gateway for imports, preventing added cost for long-distance ground transport.

Stay Alert to Sailing Delays

As in many places, sailing schedule delays have grown increasingly common in Australia. Manage change efficiently with fast, reliable updates on the Flexport platform.

Quarantine and Customs Requirements

Knowing import and export quarantine and permit rules is critical. With its local expertise, Flexport has the customs-clearance knowledge to plug Australia into your supply chain.

Grow Your Australia Trade Strategy

Flexport has the technology and resources in place to help you trade between Australia and the countries most important to your business.

Australia top export partners
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data

Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.

Extra Advantage in Every Mode

Ocean Freight

When shipping to or from Australia, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Freight

Get Australia-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.