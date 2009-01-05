Skip to content
International Freight Forwarding

Shipping From Canada to the USA and Beyond

Shipping freight to or from Canada? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to make Canada a valuable part of your supply chain.

Flexport’s Local Footprint

We have the physical and digital infrastructure to speed your freight to or from Canada with unmatched visibility.

A Global Network to Match Your Supply Chain

Approach Canada With Insight

Extended Inland Rail Network

Most inland deliveries go by rail, travelling in-bond to clear customs only after they reach the rail terminal.

Keep Trucking Through Customs

Full-truckload is the most common mode for freight crossing the CA-US border. A broker who can manage time-sensitive customs processes is key to keeping shipments moving.

Plan for Winter

Cold snaps can reduce rail shipments, adding pressure to the overall system. In April, thawing usually lowers truck-load weight limits for about three weeks.

Strong Coverage in a Major Trade Partner

Flexport has the technology and resources in place to help you trade between Canada and the countries most important to your business.

Canada Shipping Keys to Success

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers, by keeping communication lines open while consistently sharing your shipping forecasts with logistics partners.

The Flexport Platform

More Visibility. More Control. Less Huh?

Track all your containers, products, exceptions, clearances and more on the Flexport Platform. Leave the black box of global shipping where it belongs: in the past.

