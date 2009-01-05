International Freight Forwarding
Shipping From Canada to the USA and Beyond
Shipping freight to or from Canada? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to make Canada a valuable part of your supply chain.
Flexport’s Local Footprint
We have the physical and digital infrastructure to speed your freight to or from Canada with unmatched visibility.
A Global Network to Match Your Supply Chain
Approach Canada With Insight
Extended Inland Rail Network
Most inland deliveries go by rail, travelling in-bond to clear customs only after they reach the rail terminal.
Keep Trucking Through Customs
Full-truckload is the most common mode for freight crossing the CA-US border. A broker who can manage time-sensitive customs processes is key to keeping shipments moving.
Plan for Winter
Cold snaps can reduce rail shipments, adding pressure to the overall system. In April, thawing usually lowers truck-load weight limits for about three weeks.
Strong Coverage in a Major Trade Partner
Flexport has the technology and resources in place to help you trade between Canada and the countries most important to your business.
Canada Shipping Keys to Success
Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers, by keeping communication lines open while consistently sharing your shipping forecasts with logistics partners.
The Flexport Platform
More Visibility. More Control. Less Huh?
Track all your containers, products, exceptions, clearances and more on the Flexport Platform. Leave the black box of global shipping where it belongs: in the past.
Extra Advantage in Every Mode
Ocean Freight
When shipping to or from Canada, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.
Air Freight
Get Canada-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.
Ground Transportation
Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.