Digital Freight Forwarder

Shipping from  Denmark to the USA and Beyond

Shipping freight from or to Denmark? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to make Denmark a more valuable part of your supply chain.

Denmark major ports
Denmark Shipping Keys to Success

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.

See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform

Approach Denmark With Insight

Prepare for Container Shortages

Container shortages can be an issue, especially for exports. Flexport's technology gives you more visibility and control over your supply chain, giving you added agility in the face of chaos.

Feeder Ports Complicate Planning

Denmark is a feeder market, with most trade beyond Europe relying on gateway ports on the Continent. Flexport's Platform helps manage exceptions no matter how complex the routing.

Limited Supply of Trucks

With demand frequently outpacing supply for trucks, pre-booking drayage is an essential step that's simplified on the Flexport Platform.

Grow Your Denmark Trade Strategy

Denmark is a key player in global trade and the only Scandinavian country connected to mainland Europe. Flexport can help you plug Denmark into your supply chain.

Denmark top export partners
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data

Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.

Extra Advantage in Every Mode

Sea Site Illustration v2

Ocean Freight

When shipping to or from Denmark, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Site Illustration v2

Air Freight

Get Denmark-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.

Land Site Illustration v2

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

Customs&Trade Site Illustration v2

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.