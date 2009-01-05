Skip to content
Digital Freight Forwarder

Shipping from France to the USA and Beyond

Shipping freight from or to France? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to make France a more valuable part of your supply chain.

France major ports
France Shipping Keys to Success

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.

See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform

Approach France With Insight

Avoid Holiday Disruptions

During Summer and Christmas holidays French partners may be hard to reach, leading to storage fees and other issues. Shared visibility on the Flexport platform can ease the situation.

Keep on Trucking

Trucking capacity can swing dramatically, spiking costs and delaying deliveries. Flexport provides visiblity and tight partner integrations over sea and land, helping you address issues early.

Post-Brexit Port Congestion

Customs changes in Calais, the main cross-Channel port, have caused major congestion. Flexport has the local expertise to help you shift to Le Havre, Caen, or Dunkirk ports.

Grow Your France Trade Strategy

France is the 5th-largest trading nation with a wide range of exports ranging from medicines to machinery to wine. Flexport's technology and local footprint make it easy to plug France into your supply chain.

France top export partners
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data

Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.

Extra Advantage in Every Mode

Ocean Freight

When shipping to or from France, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Freight

Get France-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.