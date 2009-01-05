Skip to content
Digital Freight Forwarder

Shipping From Japan to the USA and Beyond

Shipping freight from or to Japan? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to make Japan a more valuable part of your supply chain.

Japan major ports
Japan major ports
Japan Shipping Keys to Success

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.

See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform

Approach Japan With Insight

Be Digital in a Paper World

While technologically advanced, Japan often insists on paper documents in business and shipping. Flexport can seamlessly combine digital and paper workflows.

Beware Extreme Events

In addition to typhoon season from May to October, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and tsunamis are known risks that require agile in-country partners.

Customs Can Be Extra Complex

Japan keeps tight control of its borders, sometimes layering in unfamiliar customs procedures. Flexport’s technology and customs brokers minimize surprises.

Grow Your Japan Trade Strategy

Japan, famous as an exporter, is also a robust importer of a wide range of products. Use Flexport’s platform to take full advantage of all Japan offers your supply chain.

Japan top export products
Japan top export products
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data

Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.

Extra Advantage in Every Mode

Ocean Freight

When shipping to or from Japan, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Freight

Get Japan-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.