Digital Freight Forwarder

Shipping from  Poland to the USA  and Beyond

Shipping freight from or to Poland? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to make Poland a more valuable part of your supply chain.

Poland major ports
Poland Shipping Keys to Success

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.

See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform

Approach Poland With Insight

A Short Coast, and List of Ports

With only three Polish ports, all affected by winter ice, rail transhipment to Hamburg or Bremerhaven—or even rail to Asia—may be better options. Flexport's local expertise can help you decide.

Feeder or Direct Routes?

The Port of Gdansk offers direct service to Asia, while Poland's other ports are feeder lines. Flexport's technology can help you weight your options and book and track your freight.

Summer Holiday Road Restrictions

Truck movement is restricted Friday-Sunday during peak summer holiday travel periods. Planning ahead and exploring alternate modes can keep your supply chain running smoothly.

Grow Your Poland  Trade Strategy

Poland is a growing force in global trade. Flexport has the technology and resources in place to help you plug the country into your supply chain.

Poland top export partners
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data

Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.

Extra Advantage in Every Mode

Ocean Freight

When shipping to or from Poland, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Freight

Get Poland-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.