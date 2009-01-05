Digital Freight Forwarder
Shipping from Sweden to the USA and Beyond
Shipping freight from or to Sweden? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to make Sweden a more valuable part of your supply chain.
Sweden Shipping Keys to Success
Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.
Approach Sweden With Insight
Factor in Transhipment
Reaching Sweden's ports typically requires transhipment from Germany or The Netherlands, increasing potential delays and the need for visibility at every step.
Caution Container Shortage
The worldwide container shortage has by no means spared Sweden, slowing exports on the water and increasing demand for air freight.
Stretch North and Then Stretch Further
Major ports and airports are all in the south, while the country stretches over 1000 kilometers north, requiring careful planning to reach some final destinations.
Sweden has a strong record of high-tech exports to major economies. Flexport's technology and global reach make it easier to plug Sweden into your supply chain.
Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.
Ocean Freight
When shipping to or from Sweden, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.
Air Freight
Get Sweden-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.
Ground Transportation
Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.
Global Trade
Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.