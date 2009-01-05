Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started

Digital Freight Forwarder

Shipping from Taiwan to the USA and Beyond

Shipping freight from or to Taiwan? Use the international freight forwarder with world-class technology and the local footprint to make Taiwan a more valuable part of your supply chain.

Taiwan map-web Stacked 2880x1096@2x
Taiwan map-web Stacked 2880x1096@2x
LP Phase 3 Split-1 IMG

Taiwan Shipping Keys to Success

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.

Watch Demo

See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform

LP Fast Facts IMG
LP Fast Facts IMG

Approach Taiwan With Insight

Be Green by Boat

How do you cut trucking emissions without a freight rail system? In Taiwan, coastal feeders link Keelung, Taichung, and Kaohsiung.

Prepare for Typhoon Season

July to September is typhoon season when storms can damage ports, wreck inland facilities, and trigger floods. Choose an agile freight forwarder with Plan B ready.

Make LCL Faster and Easier

Choose local partners with “topping services,” where containers are trucked to different suppliers until full, resulting in FCL-like speed with LCL-level costs.

Grow Your Taiwan Trade Strategy

Learn about the products manufactured and exported from Taiwan and its most efficient trade routes.

Taiwan Export chart 2880x1096 v2@2x
Taiwan Export chart 2880x1096 v2@2x
Homepage Platform reduced copy

Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data

Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.

Extra Advantage in Every Mode

Sea Site Illustration v2

Ocean Freight

When shipping from Taiwan to USA East or West Coasts, Rotterdam, or other global points, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Site Illustration v2

Air Freight

Get Taiwan-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your Air strategy and increase ROI.

Land Site Illustration v2

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

Customs&Trade Site Illustration v2

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.