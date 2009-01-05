Digital Freight Forwarder
Shipping from Taiwan to the USA and Beyond
Shipping freight from or to Taiwan? Use the international freight forwarder with world-class technology and the local footprint to make Taiwan a more valuable part of your supply chain.
Taiwan Shipping Keys to Success
Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.
See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform
Approach Taiwan With Insight
Be Green by Boat
How do you cut trucking emissions without a freight rail system? In Taiwan, coastal feeders link Keelung, Taichung, and Kaohsiung.
Prepare for Typhoon Season
July to September is typhoon season when storms can damage ports, wreck inland facilities, and trigger floods. Choose an agile freight forwarder with Plan B ready.
Make LCL Faster and Easier
Choose local partners with “topping services,” where containers are trucked to different suppliers until full, resulting in FCL-like speed with LCL-level costs.
Grow Your Taiwan Trade Strategy
Learn about the products manufactured and exported from Taiwan and its most efficient trade routes.
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data
Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.
Extra Advantage in Every Mode
Ocean Freight
When shipping from Taiwan to USA East or West Coasts, Rotterdam, or other global points, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.
Air Freight
Get Taiwan-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your Air strategy and increase ROI.
Ground Transportation
Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.
Global Trade
Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.