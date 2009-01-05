Digital Freight Forwarder
Shipping from Thailand to the USA and Beyond
Shipping freight from or to Thailand? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to make Thailand a more valuable part of your supply chain.
Thailand Shipping Keys to Success
Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.
See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform
Approach Thailand With Insight
Optimize Your Trade Gateway
Deep-water Laem Chabang port connects directly to international markets but is far from Bangkok factories, adding to origin cost and lead time. Weigh alternate ports to optimize door to door.
Not All Carriers Serve All Ports
Songkhla feeder port is very convenient for exporters in the south. Flexport’s diverse mix of carriers allows us to access more equipment and service options for greater cost savings.
Bangkok Air and Traffic Jams
Expect BKK airfreight delays at quarter end and peak season. Be aware of daily truck restrictions, too. Flexport has priority arrangements and fixed capacity to keep exports moving.
Grow Your Thailand Trade Strategy
Learn about the products manufactured and exported from Thailand and the most established and efficient trade routes exiting the country.
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data
Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.
Extra Advantage in Every Mode
Ocean Freight
When shipping from Thailand to USA East or West Coasts or other global points, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.
Air Freight
Get Thailand-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your Air strategy and increase ROI.
Ground Transportation
Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.
Global Trade
Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.