Digital Freight Forwarder

Shipping from Bangkok to the USA and Beyond

Shipping freight from or to Bangkok? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to make Thailand a more valuable part of your supply chain.

Thailand map-web Stacked 2880x1096@2x
LP Phase 3 Split-1 IMG

Bangkok Shipping Keys to Success

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.

See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform

LP Fast Facts IMG
Approach Thailand With Insight

Optimize Your Trade Gateway

Deep-water Laem Chabang port connects directly to international markets but is far from Bangkok factories, adding to origin cost and lead time. Weigh alternate ports to optimize door to door.

Not All Carriers Serve All Ports

Songkhla feeder port is very convenient for exporters in the south. Flexport’s diverse mix of carriers allows us to access more equipment and service options for greater cost savings.

Bangkok Air and Traffic Jams

Expect BKK airfreight delays at quarter end and peak season. Be aware of daily truck restrictions, too. Flexport has priority arrangements and fixed capacity to keep exports moving.

Grow Your Thailand Trade Strategy

Learn about the products manufactured and exported from Thailand and the most established and efficient trade routes exiting the country.

Thailand chart 2880x1096@2x
Homepage Platform reduced copy

Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data

Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.

Extra Advantage in Every Mode

Sea Site Illustration v2

Ocean Freight

When shipping from Thailand to USA East or West Coasts or other global points, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Site Illustration v2

Air Freight

Get Thailand-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your Air strategy and increase ROI.

Land Site Illustration v2

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

Customs&Trade Site Illustration v2

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.