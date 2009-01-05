Digital Freight Forwarder
Shipping from Vietnam to the USA and Beyond
Shipping freight from or to Vietnam? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to make Vietnam a more valuable part of your supply chain.
Vietnam Shipping Keys to Success
Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.
See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform
Approach Vietnam With Insight
Tap Vietnam’s Untapped Potential
Export value grew 9.3% in 2020, a fifth consecutive year of trade surpluses for Vietnam. Look for partners who can scale with one of the world’s fastest growing export countries.
Shift From Road to Water
Vietnam is working to reduce the volume of goods traveling by road. Be prepared for your freight to move by river or coastal route in addition to road.
Know Air Freight Key Players
Familiarity with the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) and three public companies in charge of airport infrastructure will help you make optimal decisions.
A Powerhouse Exporter, East or West
Vietnam steps further in the global trade spotlight with strong recovery in its exports to the US, China, and other major partners.
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data
Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.
Extra Advantage in Every Mode
Ocean Freight
When shipping from Vietnam to the USA or other global points, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.
Air Freight
Get Vietnam-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.
Ground Transportation
Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and vetted transport partners.
Global Trade
Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.