Digital Freight Forwarder

Shipping from Vietnam to the USA and Beyond

Shipping freight from or to Vietnam? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to make Vietnam a more valuable part of your supply chain.

Vietnam map-web Stacked 2880x1096@2x
Vietnam Shipping Keys to Success

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.

See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform

LP Fast Facts IMG

Approach Vietnam With Insight

Tap Vietnam’s Untapped Potential

Export value grew 9.3% in 2020, a fifth consecutive year of trade surpluses for Vietnam. Look for partners who can scale with one of the world’s fastest growing export countries.

Shift From Road to Water

Vietnam is working to reduce the volume of goods traveling by road. Be prepared for your freight to move by river or coastal route in addition to road.

Know Air Freight Key Players

Familiarity with the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) and three public companies in charge of airport infrastructure will help you make optimal decisions.

A Powerhouse Exporter, East or West

Vietnam steps further in the global trade spotlight with strong recovery in its exports to the US, China, and other major partners.

Vietnam Trade chart 2880x1096@2x
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data

Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.

Extra Advantage in Every Mode

Ocean Freight

When shipping from Vietnam to the USA or other global points, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Freight

Get Vietnam-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and vetted transport partners.

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.