Consolidated shipping volumes can dramatically reduce the unit cost of each cubic meter. Compared to LCL, Buyer’s Consolidation saves approximately 15-25% from container freight station (CFS) to port, subject to freight market tendencies, and can save up to 35-55% from CFS to door, depending on the delivery distance and number of shipments to be consolidated. And if you’re dealing with low volumes or tight timing, we’ve got you covered. Use our online planning feature to switch to LCL or air—and generate new rates and transit times in the blink of an eye.