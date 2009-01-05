Sail ahead of the curve—with full control, visibility, and confidence. Flexport’s Buyer’s Consolidation combines shipments from multiple suppliers into one fully utilized container—complete with powerful technology that optimizes volume allocation and shipping routes across your entire supply chain.
A smarter way to optimize
Buyer’s Consolidation maximizes your container utilization by grouping multiple suppliers together, all under a single consignee. Doing so limits the use of 20-foot containers and LCL shipments—and reduces freight costs, your carbon footprint, destination labor costs, customer inventory levels, and material costs.
Automated planning and approvals
Replace spreadsheets and email threads with our proprietary online planning technology. By digitizing your planning and approval workflows, you can reduce lead times, boost accuracy, and communicate with stakeholders in real time. Run the best scenario by configuration; customize automatic alerts and exception tasks; and configure container usage, threshold settings, and other metrics, with the ability to automate final approval before shipping.
End-to-end insights and control
Bridge critical data gaps with end-to-end visibility. Get insight into shipments at the PO/SKU, booking, and container levels, complete with highlights, milestones, and load plans. Along the way, build data visualizations of utilization, transit times, and cost savings—all while generating and scheduling metrics reports for optimal visibility and decision-making. The best part? Do it all in one place—on a powerful, easy-to-use dashboard.
In savings from CFS to door compared to LCL (subject to freight market fluctuations).
Buyer's Consolidation customers served.
SERVICE OFFERINGS
A powerful alternative (or complement) to LCL and FCL
Consolidated shipping volumes can dramatically reduce the unit cost of each cubic meter. Compared to LCL, Buyer’s Consolidation saves approximately 15-25% from container freight station (CFS) to port, subject to freight market tendencies, and can save up to 35-55% from CFS to door, depending on the delivery distance and number of shipments to be consolidated. And if you’re dealing with low volumes or tight timing, we’ve got you covered. Use our online planning feature to switch to LCL or air—and generate new rates and transit times in the blink of an eye.
VALUE ADDED SERVICES
A best-in-class infrastructure system at origin
Flexport offers more than 230,400+ square meters of CFS capacity spanning all major Asia-Pacific export markets. Each CFS is equipped with robust security and access control measures, including C-TPAT-certification for maximum cargo security within storage, HD CCTV surveillance of all critical areas, and advanced fire safety apparatuses.
VISIBILITY
Service tailored to every need
Choose from a wide range of CFS value-added services, including palletization, sorting, pick and pack, labeling, slip-sheeting, repacking, garment-on-hanger (GOH), and quality checks. Each service can be customized as needed. Additionally, leverage powerful product combinations: by bundling Buyer’s Consolidation with Order Management, for example, you can manage your consolidation flow with full visibility at the order and SKU levels. Or bundle Buyer’s Consolidation with Booking Management to move freight with both your BCO carrier and Flexport, assigning Flexport as the single-origin consolidator to streamline the process.
