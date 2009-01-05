Customs
Clear Your Path Smartly with
Flexport Customs Brokers
With Flexport Customs, our expert brokers can help you clear goods quickly, minimize import duties, and leverage customs data to benefit your entire supply chain. We'll work with you even if you don’t ship with us.
Landed Costs, Made Easier
Calculate landed costs for your SKUs. The Flexport Platform structures customs entry data, duties, and other logistics spends to make it your one source for fast, accurate answers.
Proactive Exception Management
It’s clear: Exceptions should be managed before arrivals, not after. You and your Flexport broker see exceptions faster, with built-in escalation plans to minimize added costs and delays.
Customs Brokers Informed by Data
Our brokers do more than clear goods. They find patterns to improve your import strategy, increase duty avoidance and minimization, and find strategic opportunities others miss.
Transforming the Customs Process
Structuring complexity and turning it into opportunity.
We’re revolutionizing customs with AI-powered automation and seamless integrations, ensuring unmatched compliance and reliability for our customers. Our system digitizes and consolidates data for faster error resolution, improving accuracy and response times to create a more efficient, streamlined supply chain.
VISIBILITY
Supply Chain Visibility for Customs Predictability
The Flexport Platform tracks your inventory in motion, making customs exceptions more timely and actionable. You, your customs broker, and supply chain partners can efficiently resolve issues before they result in clearance delays.
Join Thousands of Leading Brands on Flexport
Quick Search
Search Everything. Stop at Nothing.
Trade Advisory
Your Customs Broker Knows The Rules. Change the Game Together.
Look past your next clearance to strengthen your customs strategy. Trade advisors with Flexport Customs can help find new import paths, duty minimization strategies, and other strategic gains for your business.
Frequently Asked Questions
