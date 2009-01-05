« Back to Flexport Integrations
Acenda
Multi-channel eCommerce platform for suppliers
What is Acenda?
Acenda is a cloud eCommerce platform designed for brand manufacturers who embrace a direct to consumer strategy. With Acenda you can syndicate to major marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and more as well as major national retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, and others.
More channel integrations than any other platform
Connect your store to major marketplaces like Target, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Overstock, Facebook and Google in minutes! Also, connect with over fifty leading retailers such as Costco, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Home Depot.
A powerful, built-in Content Management System
The best strategy to increase revenue on marketplaces is by improving your product information. Acenda provides you with a user-friendly, powerful Content Management System (CMS) to effectively load and organize your product data.
Acenda’s Visual Query Builder (VQB) facilitates advanced queries, RegEx, sort, and filter capability to help you refine your product data. Search multiple variables at the same time, set filters for which products to promote in Amazon, and do so via easy to use dynamic tables and fields.
Performance dashboard & custom reporting
Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) track supplier performance across multiple metrics (Fulfillment Time, Cancellation Rate, Return Rate, etc.) and can make or break your revenue targets. Acenda’s KPI Dashboard alerts you to issues in the supply chain before they become a problem.
Dissect your core business with our custom reporting on sales by product, category, geography, and time period, as well as on paid search campaigns, promotion and email sales, site traffic, product conversions, and more.
See top products, categories, search terms, and referring sources, as well as detailed customer demographics, and benefit from a full Google Analytics integration.
Content creation, optimization & experimentation
When you need professional help cleaning and optimizing your product data, taxonomy, SEO and listings for each marketplace, Acenda’s Production Team is here to assist.
The end result: optimal marketing and conversions. SEO is a multi-channel task and every marketplace is different.
Acena’s team has extensive experience crafting optimized listings for each one, from Amazon to Walmart and eBay, and will work to ensure your products get maximum exposure on these critical sales channels.
