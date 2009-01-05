A powerful, built-in Content Management System

The best strategy to increase revenue on marketplaces is by improving your product information. Acenda provides you with a user-friendly, powerful Content Management System (CMS) to effectively load and organize your product data.

Acenda’s Visual Query Builder (VQB) facilitates advanced queries, RegEx, sort, and filter capability to help you refine your product data. Search multiple variables at the same time, set filters for which products to promote in Amazon, and do so via easy to use dynamic tables and fields.