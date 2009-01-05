« Back to Flexport Integrations
ChannelAdvisor
Unleash your eCommerce potential
What is ChannelAdvisor?
ChannelAdvisor is a streamlined solution to guide all of your most critical marketing, selling and fulfilling activities. Their eCommerce platform collects your product data and relies on that single feed to optimize performance across hundreds of channels.
Maximize Marketing
ChannelAdvisor’s eCommerce expertise and advanced technology provides everything sellers need to engage with consumers at critical stages of the buyers’ journey.
Increase Sales
ChannelAdvisor provides strong pricing strategies, accurate inventory forecasts, and other essential sales tools you need to boost conversions.
Unlock Any Marketplace
ChannelAdvisor is an excellent marketplace management provider that allows sellers to connect with customers across Amazon, eBay, Google, Walmart and nearly 100 more marketplaces around the world.
Connect Flexport and ChannelAdvisor
Integrate for free in just a few clicks