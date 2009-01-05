Providing Merchants the Right Tools

Etsy offers tools to help with product management, inventory management, listing templates, promotions or promoted posts managers, on-site ads, and off-site ads. Etsy makes it easy to create both new shops and new product listings, and while customization is limited on the site, the template-style editing makes the process easier and more approachable for all users. All sales and product data are also easily downloadable, which makes budget planning easier. Etsy also has a mobile app that is useful for adding listings on the go or just simply checking in.