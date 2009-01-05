« Back to Flexport Integrations
Etsy
Flexport automatically imports and fulfills your Etsy orders!
What is Etsy?
Etsy connects people looking for unique goods with independent sellers around the world. When you shop on Etsy.com, you can choose from millions of handmade, vintage, and craft supply items created and curated by millions of independent sellers. And for merchants, the creative online marketplace also comes with the benefits of a unique and loyal customer base, zero monthly fees, and tons of seller tools – perfect for any creative entrepreneur!
Direct Integration
You can connect your Etsy store directly to Flexport, and Flexport will be able to automatically import and fulfill your Etsy orders!
Providing Merchants the Right Tools
Etsy offers tools to help with product management, inventory management, listing templates, promotions or promoted posts managers, on-site ads, and off-site ads. Etsy makes it easy to create both new shops and new product listings, and while customization is limited on the site, the template-style editing makes the process easier and more approachable for all users. All sales and product data are also easily downloadable, which makes budget planning easier. Etsy also has a mobile app that is useful for adding listings on the go or just simply checking in.
Access to the Etsy Community
Etsy tries to accommodate new and first-time sellers, making it just a little easier to break into the sea of niche shops and products. When you start a store on Etsy, you have access to millions of visitors browsing through the marketplace and seeing your products. Additionally, Etsy’s search algorithm actually prioritizes new listings, so you have an automatic step up the first time you load up your store listings.
Connect Flexport and Etsy
