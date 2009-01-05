« Back to Flexport Integrations
Geekseller
Multi-channel eCommerce Platform
Promo: For a limited time, new users get $100 off GeekSeller’s monthly fee when they integrate with Deliverr. Claim this offer by signing up here. Offer cannot be combined with other offers.
What is Geekseller?
GeekSeller is a multi-channel eCommerce platform that provides an easy and affordable solution for all sellers.
Integration with major platforms
Walmart US/DSV/Canada, eBay US/International/Motors, Amazon US/Canada/Europe, Google Actions, Houzz, Wayfair, Groupon, Overstock, Shopify, WordPress, BigCommerce, ShipStation and more.
Official Partnerships
As official partners of the top marketplaces, we have access to priority support channels that help us get better solutions faster.
Automation
Automated order and quantity management help prevent overselling, but more advanced options can route orders and quantity based on customized rules.
Customer Support
Our support team guides sellers through onboarding and ongoing maintenance. We’re available via email, screen-share sessions, phone, and live chat.
Product Management
Create and edit products for multiple marketplaces from a centralized platform.
Inventory Management
Make bulk quantity updates using a CSV or XLS file from the GeekSeller panel.
Order Management
Process orders, returns, and refunds.
Analytics
Track sales data across all connected platforms through a variety of customizable graphs and reports.
Connect Flexport and GeekSeller
Free integration in just a few clicks. Get $100 Off.