Loop
Automated returns management system
What does the Flexport – Loop Integration do?
The integration between Flexport and Loop is a two way integration, responsible for the following:
- Create returns within Flexport when a return is initiated through Loop
- Process or flag a return within Loop based on items received and inspected by Flexport
One-click integration
Easily access your return orders created on Loop by connecting it to your Flexport account.
Return processing, disposition, and inventory control all in one place
Enjoy transparent return processing updates and outcomes of inspection both in Flexport and Loop, and easily manage disposition rules in Flexport. Track your customer feedback in one place, helping you prevent returns in the future.
Drive more exchanges
With key Loop features that incentivize exchanges over refunds, returns are seen as an opportunity to complete the customer journey and provide a second chance to find the right item. Hello retained revenue!
Purpose-built for Shopify
Loop is the only returns platform built specifically for Shopify merchants, making integrations seamless and keeping both the merchant and customer experiences consistent.
Automated refunds
Automate refunds to your customers when a returned item is found as expected.
Cost-effective savings in more ways than one
