Returnly
Automated returns management system
What does the Flexport – Returnly Integration do?
The integration between Flexport and Returnly is a two way integration, responsible for the following:
- Create returns within Flexport when a return is initiated through Returnly
- Process or flag a return within Returnly based on items received and inspected by Flexport
- For a quick 2-minute tutorial on how to set up your Returnly <> Loop integration, please find our Help Center Article here: Returnly Setup Help Center Article
One-click integration
Access your return orders created on Returnly by connecting it to your Flexport account for ease of use.
Return processing, disposition and inventory control all in one place
Enjoy transparent return processing updates and outcomes of inspection both in Flexport and Returnly, and easily manage disposition rules in Flexport. Track your customer feedback in one place, helping you prevent returns in the future.
Automated refunds
Automate refunds to your customers when a returned item is found as expected.
Cost-effective savings in more ways than one
Our commitment to competitive, transparent pricing means you’ll always get the best price and never wonder what additional costs you might incur. As of June 2022, processing your returns with Flexport is only a $3 flat rate per item. This includes all processing and managing of the inventory through restocking.
Wow your customers with a 91 CSAT rating
Get the right items in your customers’ hands and convert more returns into seamless exchanges, as supported by Flexport's fast fulfillment.
Leverage Returnly Credit
Customers make mistakes. Don’t make them wait weeks to correct them. With Returnly Credit, you can ship out the right order and Returnly will bear the risk of the customer returning the wrong one.