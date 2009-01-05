« Back to Flexport Integrations
SPS Commerce
Connect to thousands of retailers through EDI
What is SPS Commerce?
SPS Commerce is a managed service that helps suppliers like you connect to thousands of retailers and distributors through robust EDI integrations. SPS receives your EDI 850 Purchase orders and sends them to Flexport for us to ship those POs according to the receiving compliance standards of your buyer.
EDI Solution
Gain instant access to the largest network of up-to-date, mapped, EDI connections and more than 115,000 players in the retail space without having to configure or update any specs yourself.
Easily Share Product Information
Transform and deliver product data to your trading partners with SPS Assortment, allowing you to meet consumers’ growing demand to access more product information across all shopping channels.
Leverage Retail Data
Drive sell-through velocity, improve margins and enhance customer loyalty with insight into sales and inventory data. SPS Analytics is designed to help you collect, clean and use your sales data.
Connect Flexport and SPS Commerce
Integrate your account SPS account with Flexport Storage