Wish
Activate Wish Express with Flexport Fulfillment
What is Wish?
Wish is a popular global shopping app that sells 800,000+ items per day to 27 million monthly active users. It’s the second most downloaded shopping app worldwide (90% of user activity and purchases occur in the app) and operates in more than 60 countries.
Activate Wish Express
Deliverr merchants that qualify for Wish Express receive exclusive tags, badges, and placement within the Wish app and on Wish.com, as well as more impressions on average. Wish Express products may also be eligible for a lower commission rate, faster payments, and exclusive promotion by Wish.
There are two main criteria you must meet to qualify for Wish Express:
- Ensure your products can be confirmed delivered to customers within a certain number of business days (in most cases 5 days, but qualification varies by country destination).
- Ship your orders via one of Wish’s Accepted Carriers, with valid tracking information.
Reach a wide customer base
Wish’s proprietary personalization algorithm benefits merchants by matching their products to customers who are most likely to make a purchase. It’s also a frequent advertiser on Facebook, Google, and Social Media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter so you can reach a wide audience.
Affordable Wish Express fulfillment rates
Wish merchants enjoy all-inclusive fulfillment rates when you use Flexport for your Wish Express items. Wish Express is one of the most competitive to activate in terms of fulfillment rates.
Connect Flexport and Wish
