« Back to Flexport Integrations

WooCommerce

Build the exact store for your customers' needs.

What is WooCommerce?

WooCommerce is an open-sourced eCommerce platform that operates as a WordPress plugin. This means that it’s entirely customizable for your needs, allowing you – or your developer – to build and run a tailored online store for your customers. It functions more like a “build your own” eCommerce platform – allowing you to choose and add the extensions you require. If you want the flexibility to tailor the platform to your precise needs, WooCommerce is the right platform for you.