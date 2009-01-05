« Back to Flexport Integrations
WooCommerce
Build the exact store for your customers' needs.
What is WooCommerce?
WooCommerce is an open-sourced eCommerce platform that operates as a WordPress plugin. This means that it’s entirely customizable for your needs, allowing you – or your developer – to build and run a tailored online store for your customers. It functions more like a “build your own” eCommerce platform – allowing you to choose and add the extensions you require. If you want the flexibility to tailor the platform to your precise needs, WooCommerce is the right platform for you.
Connect a New Integration
Connect another sales channel or listing tool if you have one. Deliverr will share inventory across all sales channels and fulfill orders everywhere you sell online. Learn more.
Manage orders on the go
WooCommerce dashboard is a familiar interface for store managers to update products and fulfill orders. Save time with automated tax calculations, live shipping rates from leading carriers, options to print labels at home, and the mobile app for iOS and Android.
Relied On By Many
WooCommerce powers more than 2,000,000 active stores across the globe. In fact, WooCommerce is used by 22% of the top one million eCommerce websites and has a 94% market share of WordPress eCommerce plugins.
Direct Integration
You can make a direct connection between your WooCommerce account and your Flexport account. This will sync your two accounts to import your catalog into Flexport and import orders from WooCommerce for fulfillment by Flexport.
Connect Flexport and WooCommerce
Free integration in just a few clicks