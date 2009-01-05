Flexport Intelligence
Make faster, smarter decisions with AI
Ask simple questions and receive immediate insights about your supply chain. Flexport’s Insight Builder can create reports and dashboards with no technical skills required, making it easy for businesses to make faster, smarter decisions.
Insights Builder enables faster, smarter decisions
Insights Builder consolidates fragmented data into easily accessible, actionable insights. This tool allows businesses to ask complex logistics questions in simple terms and receive instant answers and interactive reports. Clients can build reports and dashboards with simple commands and drag and drop functionality.*
*This product is currently in Alpha and being piloted with a select group of clients. To sign up for the upcoming Beta Release, contact your Flexport team.
Ask a question
In the chat interface, ask a simple question, like: “What were my most expensive trade lanes last year?
Immediate insights
You will receive an immediate answer with insights into your supply chain. Need more detail? Just ask a follow-up question.
Customizable dashboard & reports
You can visualize your data in multiple ways—for example, want to see a graph instead of a table? Just ask. You can drag and drop multiple charts and tables into a single dashboard for a centralized view.
Central database
Insights Builder automatically saves your search queries and dashboards. That way, you have all of your reports in one central location—no more switching between spreadsheets and multiple tools for answers.
Learn more about how Flexport Intelligence could power your teams.
