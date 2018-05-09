10 Best Multi-Channel Listing Software Solutions for Ecommerce Sellers

This blog post was originally published by Deliverr, which is now Flexport. The content has been adjusted to fit the Flexport brand voice and tone, but all other information remains unchanged. With the merging of Deliverr’s services (DTC fulfillment, B2B distribution, and Last Mile delivery) into Flexport’s existing international freight and technology services, we’re now able to provide merchants with true end-to-end logistics solutions spanning from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

While many sellers pursue a top channel, like Amazon, it’s important to diversify across multiple marketplaces to reach a wider range of consumers, protect your brand, and increase sales. Diversifying is crucial for revenue growth, since you expand your reach and protect yourself from relying on a single marketplace.

Unfortunately, creating a brand presence across multiple channels requires additional work and more investment. No matter how many channels you sell on, it’s vital that you create a consistent, unified customer experience across every marketplace. Find out what integration works for your business.

Trying to do this manually will take huge amounts of manpower and time, and you’ll fall far behind the competition. Instead, you can use multi-channel listing software to automate and streamline listings across marketplaces, allowing you to stay in control.

Here's what we'll be covering:

What is multi-channel listing software?

Top 10 multi-channel listing software for sellers

What Is Multi-Channel Listing Software?

Multi-channel listing software automates product listings, so you can set up product data and descriptions in one place (through your listing software) and then push that data to your marketplaces.

Once you set up SKUs, or download them from existing individual channels, listing software automates the process of relisting, adding them to new platforms, and updating stock and values based on remaining inventory.

A good listing tool will cover product descriptions and requirements of each channel, enable bulk image upload, enable cross-channel business rule management, will allow users to streamline workflows using filters and tags, and support automated inventory updates.

In short, a good listing tool will allow you to focus on your business while it manages inventory details of your multi-channel sales behind the scenes.

You know you have a good listing tool if it allows you to:

Prevent selling out and backorders

Automate restocking and relisting products

Provide consistent product information and prices across channels

Reduce inventory management time investment

Automate order processing across channels

Consolidate inventory across channels for easier and more efficient management

The main benefit of listing tools is to save time and money on multi-channel eCommerce management. However, many multi-channel listing tools also offer full-service inventory management, ERP, or other types of order management.

There are dozens of eCommerce listing solutions, ranging from micro tools for small business to enterprise-level software. We've identified the following 10 as some of the best for multi-channel listing. Create a free account to view all available integrations.

Top 10 Multi-Channel Listing Software for Sellers

Here are the tools to consider if you want to diversify your channels, or are simply looking for the best listing software out there.

1. Sellbrite

Sellbrite enables eCommerce brands & retailers to list and sell products effortlessly across multiple online sales channels and gain centralized control over inventory and order fulfillment. With a simple, intuitive interface, Sellbrite provides a powerful multi-channel solution for sellers with tools and automation to simplify listing, prevent overselling, and optimize fulfillment.

Listing from Sellbrite is relatively easy once you set up Templates & Recipes, which allow you to automate listing items from your catalog and bulk updating data across multiple marketplaces. Sellbrite also removes the risk of overselling with automatic inventory synchronization across all channels.

Sellbrite works with popular marketplaces and shopping carts, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and Walmart. Sellbrite pricing starts low at $49 per month.

2. ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor is one of the largest multi-channel listing software options out there, and with a powerful set of enterprise-grade tools, the solution is ideal for medium to large businesses.

With strong multi-channel synchronization and automation across channels like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Google, Facebook and dozens of others, ChannelAdvisor functions as a complete multi-channel inventory management solution. The tool managers and automates listings, collects data, integrates with merchandising and marketing, and offers repricing and product intelligence. As such, it’s a sophisticated and robust listing tool option.

ChannelAdvisor stands out with strong front and backend tools, as well as an experienced, full-service approach to eCommerce optimization and automation.

Flexport integrates directly with top listing tools like ChannelAdvisor, Sellbrite, and more so you can enable fast shipping with the click of a button.

3. GeekSeller

Originally designed as a Jet.com automation tool, GeekSeller has branched out to offer inventory automation and management for Jet, Walmart, eBay, Amazon, Shopify, BigCommerce, and a range of shipping and 3PL solutions.

GeekSeller pricing starts at $200 per month and go up to $1,000.

GeekSeller offers multi-channel inventory synchronization, real-time inventory updates, order management, repricing, and order fulfillment tools. However, GeekSeller only offers basic listing migration tools, so you will likely have to edit listings individually for each marketplace you sell on.

4. CedCommerce

CedCommerce enables small and medium sellers to move their product catalog from their online store to some of the largest eCommerce marketplaces of the world. Sellers using Magento, Shopify, and Woocommerce, Bigcommere, and Prestashop can now connect with marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Jet, Etsy, Wish and more.

Their multi-channel solutions are SaaS and plugin-based, and help sellers move data according to different marketplace guidelines. Sellers can opt to move sets of data or bulk import their listings. CedCommerce also helps to curb overselling, allowing merchants to auto-accept orders and synchronize inventory counts across marketplaces.

CedCommerce has both direct payment and subscription-based models, which start at $30 per month on annual plans.

5. InkFrog

Note: InkFrog is an inventory and order management tool that exists within the Shopify marketplace.

InkFrog is an eBay-focused listing tool offering integration with Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. With pricing starting at just under $12 per month, it's one of the cheapest multi-channel listing software solutions for eCommerce, but with the caveat that it is entirely focused on eBay.

InkFrog's biggest advantage is that it offers an easy way for small sellers to move listings from Amazon to eBay or Shopify using templates to ensure that product descriptions and content are correctly formatted across channels, making it extremely valuable for listing management when setting up and managing products on new marketplaces.

6. SellerActive

SellerActive is one of the more established multi-channel inventory management solutions. Unlike most competitors, SellerActive focuses on direct sales, with repricing tools built in alongside marketplace inventory synchronization and order management for fulfillment. The listing software integrates into major marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, Jet, and eBay to enable listing creation, listing imports, and channel management through a single dashboard.

SellerActive differentiates itself with one-on-one support from customer-service "selling experts" who walk you through the software from the ground up.

At a minimum of $79 per month (without repricing or product creation), SellerActive is affordable for sellers who are starting out. However, if you need full-time support, SellerActive has a lot to offer.

7. Sellware

Sellware provides multi-channel listing, inventory management, and order fulfillment management. They work with marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Magento, Zen Cart, OSCommerce, and ShipStation.

With pricing starting at $99 per month for 250 orders and 1,000 products, Sellware isn't the cheapest solution for small eCommerce sellers, but it is relatively affordable. The software offers fewer features than many competitors, with no billing or shipping management functions and no real-time inventory management solutions. You'll also have to watch out for reduced customer support on lower-end tiers, and a maximum of 2 hours of phone support with the Enterprise tier ($295 per month).

Overall, Sellware excels as a multi-channel listing tool, with support for all major channels, inventory synchronization, and strong template and workflow creation for automating listing. If you run a smaller eCommerce store or already have a solution to manage shipping and inventory, Sellware has a lot to offer.

8. SolidCommerce

SolidCommerce offers multi-channel listing and inventory management with automation, repricing, and cross-channel inventory synchronization.

With additional features including vendor management, inventory history management, stock updates across channels, multiple warehouse support, bundling and kitting, order fulfillment, dropship management, and bulk quantity uploads, Solid Commerce competes well with features.

Pricing starts at $499 per month, but with software that seems designed for standard retailers moving to eCommerce, it’s not always intuitive for eCommerce-only sellers.

9. Zentail

Zentail is designed by retailers for retailers, with all of the features to run and automate multi-channel eCommerce sales. Their solution supports all major channels, including Google Shopping.

Zentail is one of the most sophisticated eCommerce automation tools available. They utilize smart tools, such as listing software that automatically defines products based on category for faster and smoother listing. They also offer channel-based overrides (change pricing and ship-time based on channel) and multi-channel automation for FBA.

They offer catalogue and inventory management with multi-channel automated listing, integrated shipping label generation, FBA integration, dynamic repricing, and unique filters like Smart Types for product categorization. However, with pricing starting at over $1,000 a month, you will be paying extra for those features.

While Zentail has a lot to offer, it's a best fit for medium-to-large eCommerce sellers who need to optimize rather than set up processes.

10. GoDataFeed

Note: GoDataFeed is an inventory and order management tool that exists within the Shopify marketplace.

GoDataFeed works to synchronize all of your product data and SKUs into a single feed, which you can then push or share out to multiple marketplaces with inventory management. The platform works with Shopify, eBay, BigCommerce, Volusion, Walmart, Google Shopping, and other major online marketplaces and shopping carts, creating an easy and affordable way to manage listings across multiple channels.

With pricing starting at $29 per month for 1 feed and up to 1,000 SKUs, GoDataFeed is a strong solution for small retailers. Unfortunately, you will still have to manually update inventory, because with 4-8 automatic inventory synchronizations across channels for most subscriptions, GoDataFeed lacks the real-time inventory management offered by most competitors.

Which Multi-Channel Listing Software Is Right for You?

With the many unique needs and budgets of different eCommerce sellers, there is no one best multi-channel listing software solution. The perfect listing software may change depending on your business size, existing software and solutions, format, and channels.

However, most listing software options offer free trials or demos. We recommend you sign up for a few demos to determine functionality and usability, in order to find the best solution for your needs.

