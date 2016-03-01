Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Flexport Rolls Out Employee-Friendly Equity Plan
Back to Blog

March 1, 2016

Flexport Rolls Out Employee-Friendly Equity Plan

Tags: 

Flexport Rolls Out Employee-Friendly Equity Plan

Ryan-Petersen headshot
Ryan Petersen

Founder and CEO, Flexport

March 1, 2016

Flexport employees who leave the company will have 10 years to exercise their stock options.

Equity, or stock options, are an important part of the compensation package for working at startups. In the event that the employee departs from the company, vested stock options typically expire after 90 days. Flexport joins Pinterest, Coinbase, Quora, and other forward-thinking startups in extending exercise windows from a matter of months to years.

Others have written about this issue in more detail, but in short, the three-month exercise window puts employees who leave a startup in a bind: Either come up with enough cash to exercise (and in some cases face very large tax payments), or let vested options expire.

We’ve removed that constraint. Not only do we believe that the policy is fair, we think it’ll strengthen Flexport.

Flexport is a freight forwarder for the internet age. To claim a chunk of the the $1.1 trillion global freight forwarding spend, we need to attract the very best technologists and logistics experts. Employee-friendly equity compensation is one of the things we use to find the best people. In the long term, we expect the fairness to contribute to a healthier internal culture.

If it sounds compelling to you too, join us to reinvent global trade.

About the Author

Ryan-Petersen headshot
Ryan Petersen

Founder and CEO, Flexport

March 1, 2016

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

About this author

More from Flexport

  • GettyImages-1152215265

    Blog

    Blank Sailing Spike After Tariffs: What It Means for Your Supply Chain

  • Flexport Ocean Timeliness Indicator_HERO

    Blog

    Flexport Ocean Timeliness Indicator

  • White House GettyImages-603224136 (1)

    Blog

    Live Updates: Trump Administration Tariffs, Trade Policy Changes, and Impacts on Global Supply Chains