3 Amazing Amazon Ad Tools To Boost Your Sales

This blog post was originally published by Deliverr, which is now Flexport. The content has been adjusted to fit the Flexport brand voice and tone, but all other information remains unchanged. With the merging of Deliverr’s services (DTC fulfillment, B2B distribution, and Last Mile delivery) into Flexport’s existing international freight and technology services, we’re now able to provide merchants with true end-to-end logistics solutions spanning from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

When an online marketplace has more than 2,500,000 sellers, advertising is essential for beating the competition and being seen by shoppers. However, if after running your first Amazon advertising campaign, you’re looking for a more data-driven way to target customers and win advertising placement, then these Amazon ad tools can help.

What Are Amazon Ad Tools?

An Amazon ad tool helps you to manage your PPC (pay per click) Amazon advertising campaign to generate the largest return on investment.

Traditional advertising tools provide help with keyword research, bid automation, and ad scheduling. These tools use seller insights to identify profitable keywords and navigate Amazon’s dynamic bidding rules to help you win placements. However, a new wave of advertising tools is entering the scene.

The Amazon ad tools you're about to discover combine data science, machine learning, and human expertise, to create and run highly competitive advertising strategies that win bids, increase sales, and generate profits.

3 Awesome Amazon Ad Tools

So, rather than provide you with a lengthy list of mediocre platforms to choose from, we’ve narrowed down the best three Amazon ad tools out there today.

1. Teikametrics

Topping many lists as the #1 ad tool for Amazon is Teikametrics. The Teikametrics Flywheel tool promises that every cent spent on Amazon advertising will help grow your business and increase your profits, when combined with its scientific advertising features.

Features

The all-in-one platform has four core features:

Algorithmic bidding optimization: Rather than rule-based bidding, Teikametrics uses machine learning optimization to place advertising bids. It does this by combining its seller data against your product margins, conversion rates, and expected sales per conversion to calculate the perfect keyword bid.

Rather than rule-based bidding, Teikametrics uses machine learning optimization to place advertising bids. It does this by combining its seller data against your product margins, conversion rates, and expected sales per conversion to calculate the perfect keyword bid. Product-level profitability: Using the intuitive dashboard, you can see your individual and account-level profitability, including fees, promotions, and advertising. This gives you a better handle on your performance and sales metrics.

Using the intuitive dashboard, you can see your individual and account-level profitability, including fees, promotions, and advertising. This gives you a better handle on your performance and sales metrics. Keyword automation: Tedious Amazon keyword research is no more with Teikametric’s keyword automation, which finds the best and most profitable keywords for your products.

Tedious Amazon keyword research is no more with Teikametric’s keyword automation, which finds the best and most profitable keywords for your products. Human touch: Teikametrics believes that the best Amazon ad tools use a human touch to account for factors such as market trends, keyword relevance, and competition - to ensure that your ads perform to their absolute best.

Other features include hourly bid changes, price-change awareness, shopper segmentation, advertising strategies at product-level, and custom reporting.

Success

The results of Teikametrics speak for themselves. The tool has optimized more than $6 billion of Amazon revenue, managing an ad spend of $240 million. Currently, they’re working with over 3,000 different brands.

Packages

Teikametrics self-service, pro, and premium plans. Self-service starts at $59/month.

Find out more about Teikametrics pricing here.

2. Quartile

Quartile is another high-ranking Amazon advertising tool that helps you to plan, optimize, and grow your Amazon results using machine learning, blending technology, and data scientists.

Features

The sophisticated PPC platform allows you to set up dynamic campaigns for your strategy goals, benefiting from the following tools:

Machine learning: Using AI and Amazon Advertising’s API to access the latest performance data, the platform is trained to better allocate and optimize your Amazon ad spend.

Using AI and Amazon Advertising’s API to access the latest performance data, the platform is trained to better allocate and optimize your Amazon ad spend. Automation: The automation functions save you time by automatically adjusting and optimizing campaigns dynamically for the best results.

The automation functions save you time by automatically adjusting and optimizing campaigns dynamically for the best results. Smart ads: Generate higher conversion rates to boost sales and rankings using Quartile’s smart ad technology.

Generate higher conversion rates to boost sales and rankings using Quartile’s smart ad technology. International expansion: Benefit from Quartile’s experience across 11 different Amazon markets to grow your advertising and Amazon store internationally.

Other features include a performance metrics dashboard, product page enhancement, and daily campaign tweaks.

Success

Quartile also boasts some impressive statistics, including managing over $1 billion in sales for over 2,300 brands and covering around 1% of all Amazon spend in the US. They’re also an Amazon Advertising featured tool.

Packages

Quartile doesn't advertise their pricing only, however you can contact them for a live demo and breakdown of their pricing plans.

Find out more about Quartile here.

3. Feedvisor

Finally, Feedvisor’s “AI-first” advertising tool is pitched as the best tool for large sellers and significant brands on Amazon. The advertising optimization and intelligence tool powers AI-driven campaigns to maximize performance, promotions, and broader marketing.

Features

The all-in-one platform has four core features:

Multi-approach optimization: Use algorithms, machine learning, and human Amazon expertise to analyze data and predict patterns that help your ads outpace your competition.

Use algorithms, machine learning, and human Amazon expertise to analyze data and predict patterns that help your ads outpace your competition. Keyword targeting: Pinpoint the most impactful keywords for your products and goals, including keyword harvesting and negative keyword identification tools.

Pinpoint the most impactful keywords for your products and goals, including keyword harvesting and negative keyword identification tools. Campaign management: Create, manage, optimize, and track Sponsored Product campaigns from one dashboard, including real-time bidding.

Create, manage, optimize, and track Sponsored Product campaigns from one dashboard, including real-time bidding. Automatic bid adjustment: Allow your campaigns to automatically adjust their bids based on your business strategies, conversion rates, and discoverability.

Allow your campaigns to automatically adjust their bids based on your business strategies, conversion rates, and discoverability. Managed services: For a truly hands-off experience, you can benefit from Feedvisor’s agency-like marketing and business services for ongoing optimization of your Amazon listings, marketing, and inventory.

Other features include a one-view dashboard, manual and automated campaign support, and linked campaigns, ad groups, and keywords.

Success

Amazon sellers using the Feedvisor platform have experienced an average 17% decrease in ACoS (advertising cost of sale), a 21% increase in conversions, and a 28% increase in sales.

Packages

Feedvisor comes in three packages with different feature access: Professional, Premium, Enterprise. You can also upgrade to features including business consulting, API access, and multi-channel compatibility.

Find out more about Feedvisor here.

The Best Amazon Ad Tools for Your Business

The most important feature of all is that your Amazon ad tool works for you and your business. Therefore, take advantage of demos and free trials, ask around in Amazon seller forums, and see which tool creates the best ROI for your campaigns.

