  • English
  • 简体中文
Christopher-Clague

Christopher Clague

Senior Editor, Flexport Research

Before joining Flexport, Chris spent ten years working across various businesses within The Economist Group, the publisher of The Economist newspaper. There he focused mainly on issues related to trade and globalization, writing and presenting on a range of sub-topics, including the WTO, regional and bilateral trade agreements, the future of supply chains and trade, and illicit trade. He holds a masters degree from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London and a certificate in international trade law and economics from the World Trade Institute in Switzerland.

Christopher's Posts

  • Commentary 12 Banner Image

    June 8, 2023

    Are We There Yet? Tracking the Recovery in Global Supply Chains

  • 2023-05-30 Commentary IPEF Banner Image

    May 30, 2023

    Ties Without Binds – Supply Chain Agreements

  • Banner Image GSP

    May 15, 2023

    Past Expiration: U.S. Imports from GSP countries Surprise

  • 2023-05-08-Multisourcing Banner

    May 8, 2023

    A Game of Chairs – Emerging Multi-sourcing in Furniture

  • 2023-04-27 Banner Image Laredo

    April 27, 2023

    Neither Ship nor Shore – The Rise of Landlocked Laredo

  • 2023-04-11 Banner Image Ports

    April 11, 2023

    In Focus - U.S. Containerized Imports: Eastbound and Down

  • 2023-03-29 Trade Finance Banner

    March 29, 2023

    In Focus - Trade Finance: Ill Winds Blowing?

  • 2023-03-22 Auto Banner

    March 22, 2023

    In Focus: U.S. auto imports The Road(s), Less Traveled

  • 2023-03-15 Inventories

    March 15, 2023

    What’s in Store? The Curious Case of U.S. Inventories

