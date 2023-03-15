Christopher Clague
Senior Editor, Flexport Research
Before joining Flexport, Chris spent ten years working across various businesses within The Economist Group, the publisher of The Economist newspaper. There he focused mainly on issues related to trade and globalization, writing and presenting on a range of sub-topics, including the WTO, regional and bilateral trade agreements, the future of supply chains and trade, and illicit trade. He holds a masters degree from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London and a certificate in international trade law and economics from the World Trade Institute in Switzerland.
Christopher's Posts
June 8, 2023
Are We There Yet? Tracking the Recovery in Global Supply Chains
May 30, 2023
Ties Without Binds – Supply Chain Agreements
May 15, 2023
Past Expiration: U.S. Imports from GSP countries Surprise
May 8, 2023
A Game of Chairs – Emerging Multi-sourcing in Furniture
April 27, 2023
Neither Ship nor Shore – The Rise of Landlocked Laredo
April 11, 2023
In Focus - U.S. Containerized Imports: Eastbound and Down
March 29, 2023
In Focus - Trade Finance: Ill Winds Blowing?
March 22, 2023
In Focus: U.S. auto imports The Road(s), Less Traveled
March 15, 2023
What’s in Store? The Curious Case of U.S. Inventories
