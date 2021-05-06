Flexport's Posts

Skip to content
    June 14, 2021

    Yantian Port Congestion Scrambles Shipments After Covid Outbreak

  • Delays Knock Capacity Back During Import Super-Boom 6-9-21

    June 9, 2021

    Delays Knock Capacity Back During Import Super-Boom

  • Schedule Disruptions Are Slashing June Ocean Capacity 6-8-21

    June 8, 2021

    Schedule Disruptions Are Slashing June Ocean Capacity

  • A New Way to Plan Your Modal Mix blog 6-3-21

    June 3, 2021

    Balance Speed and Cost with New Ways to Plan Your Transport Mode Mix

  • Ocean Trends Reveal blog 5-26-21

    May 26, 2021

    Ocean Trends Reveal When We May See Schedule Relief

  • Economics of Green Supply Chains 5-19-21

    May 20, 2021

    Trade Policies Don’t Do Enough for Sustainability, but Companies Can

  • How to Dodge Shipping Delays 5-19-21

    May 19, 2021

    How to Dodge Shipping Delays While Ocean and Inland Struggle with Speed

  • Capacity Opportunities Remain 5-12-21

    May 12, 2021

    Capacity Opportunities Remain, but Timing and Cost Can Be Tough

  • On the Hunt for Cargo Space 5-6-21

    May 6, 2021

    On the Hunt for Cargo Space, Smarter Consolidation Could Ease the Way

