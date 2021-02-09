Flexport Editorial Team
Flexport's Posts
March 5, 2021
Ocean vs. Air: New Tipping Points for Shippers
March 1, 2021
Six Key Supply Chain KPIs to Track and Improve
March 1, 2021
As Cargo Accidents Rise, Risk Strategies Shield Business from Loss
February 23, 2021
Tariff Changes Persist, but Structured Data Can Help Capture Duty Savings
February 18, 2021
US-China Trade Relations: Experts Size up Possible Shifts
February 16, 2021
Order Management Made Easy: New Features Speed POs and Connect Supply Chain Data
February 11, 2021
Recovery Forecasts Take Shape with Questions from Flexport’s Chief Economist
February 10, 2021
How To Encourage Sales of Backordered Products
February 9, 2021
Container Availability Shows Positive Trends, but the Tide Hasn’t Turned Yet
Ready to get started?
Learn how Flexport’s supply chain solutions can help you capture greater opportunities.