Flexport's Posts

October 15, 2020
3 Ways to Carry Insights from Peak Season 2020 Into RFP Season 2021
October 12, 2020
Best Day Ever: Moments of Frustration Become Wins with the Right Technology and Expertise
October 8, 2020
Sneak Peek: Harnessing Supply Chain Data with Trade Technology
October 6, 2020
Brexit: Understanding the Intricacies for a More Successful Transition
October 2, 2020
Golden Week Triggers Last-Minute Shipment Strategies for Peak and Holiday Seasons
October 1, 2020
Shipper’s Declaration of Dangerous Goods Keeps Shipments on Track and Airplanes Safe
September 29, 2020
6 Steps to Take Now to Prepare for Brexit
September 24, 2020
World Maritime Day Spotlights IMO Focus on Sustainable Shipping via Emissions Reduction
September 18, 2020
5 Vital Components That Affect Shopify Conversions
