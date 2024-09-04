Flexport's Posts

Skip to content
Flexport Editorial Team

  • Image: Predicting Accurate and Reliable Ocean Freight Transit Times

    October 24, 2024

    Predicting Accurate and Reliable Ocean Freight Transit Times

  • GettyImages-1048736120 (1)

    October 18, 2024

    Supply Chain Snapshots (Week of October 14, 2024): A Recap of Industry News You Can’t Miss

  • Peak-Season GettyImages-1352122594 (2)

    September 27, 2024

    Ecommerce Trends to Watch for Peak Season 2024

  • Flexport LP Standard Meta IMG

    September 26, 2024

    Flexport Announces Iker Echave as New Head of Operations for EMEA

  • GettyImages-94467555 (1)

    September 24, 2024

    The Future of Ocean Carrier Alliances: How Network Redesigns Will Transform The Global Ocean Freight Market in 2025

  • GettyImages-1448780635 (1)

    September 16, 2024

    Navigating Peak: A Better Way to Finance Your Peak Season

  • GettyImages-98681181 (1)

    September 13, 2024

    U.S. Administration Takes Executive Action on Section 321 De Minimis Imports: What We Know So Far and What to Expect Next

  • Photo - EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR): A Guide for Importers

    September 5, 2024

    EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR): A Guide for Importers

  • Peak-Season GettyImages-1415611453 (1)

    September 4, 2024

    When Is Peak Season 2024? Important Dates to Know

