Flexport Announces Iker Echave as New Head of Operations for EMEA

Amsterdam, 26 Sep 2024 – Flexport, the global leader in tech-enabled freight forwarding, is pleased to announce the appointment of Iker Echave as the new Head of Operations for EMEA. In his new role, Echave will oversee all operational strategies and activities across the EMEA region, focusing on enhancing Flexport's logistics solutions and driving further automation and operational excellence to meet the dynamic needs of its clients.

Iker Echave joins Flexport with almost 20 years of experience at A.P. Moller - Maersk, where he held various global leadership positions, most recently serving as the Senior Director and Head of Ocean Fulfillment for Europe. Prior to this, Echave was the Head of Equipment and EMR for the Europe Region, where he managed a team of over 100 colleagues to oversee container inventory across Europe, ensuring a seamless experience for customers.

As Flexport continues to lead the industry in innovative logistics solutions, Iker Echave’s forward-thinking approach will be instrumental in enhancing efficiency and streamlining operations. Flexport remains committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology, including AI and automation, to optimize processes, and Iker Echave is uniquely qualified to drive these advancements. His deep expertise in customer service and process improvement, honed through roles such as Customer Experience Director for the Central Mediterranean Area and various process improvement leadership positions across Asia and Europe, will be instrumental in his new role at Flexport.

"We are excited to have Iker Echave join our leadership team," said Doug Brown, Head of Europe at Flexport. "With the substantial growth we've seen in Europe, Iker's leadership will be key in advancing our mission to provide innovative, customer-focused solutions throughout the region, as well as further reducing transaction costs through automation."

"Global trade faces numerous challenges, including unpredictable transit times, disconnected systems, and a lack of end-to-end visibility. Given these unprecedented obstacles, technology-driven innovation is essential. Flexport's clear vision aims to revolutionize supply chains, making them more resilient and customer-centric. I look forward to working with the talented team at Flexport to enhance our operational capabilities and deliver innovative solutions." said Iker Echave, Head of Operations EMEA.