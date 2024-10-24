With One Integration, Flexport and Extensiv Enable Leading Shipping Rates for Merchants of All Sizes

The peak season rush is in full swing—and for many ecommerce businesses, that means navigating a daunting carrier landscape. Merchants face intricate carrier requirements and unpredictable costs, complicating last-mile logistics and other crucial operations. Additionally, most individual sellers lack the volume and resources necessary to support a diversified carrier suite, making them heavily dependent on whomever they choose to ship with.

Enter Flexport Parcel—our tech-enabled pick-up, sorting, and delivery service for merchants of all sizes. With Parcel, customers can purchase and print shipping labels at volume-based rates—all while enjoying affordable shipping speeds and all-inclusive pricing. On average, Flexport Parcel reduces shipping costs by up to 40%, and exceeds 95% on-time delivery.

This peak season and beyond, we’re partnering with Extensiv, a leading provider of cloud-based trade compliance software. The goal? To provide businesses with specialized pricing and reduced shipping rates, accessible through one powerful integration.

More specifically, Flexport’s and Extensiv’s partnership gives sellers access to shipping prices traditionally available to only large enterprise companies. Through a seamless integration pathway to Flexport Parcel, Extensiv customers can leverage Flexport’s transparent, surcharge-free pricing on behalf of local, regional, and national carriers. Now, enterprise-level rates are just a few clicks away—and readily accessible to merchants of all sizes.

Merchants can access injection points at any Flexport sort center. Located in major metros like Los Angeles, New Jersey, Dallas, Chicago, and Atlanta, our sort centers form a vast geographical footprint that enables faster deliveries, lower costs, and greater flexibility for our merchants. Additionally, businesses within 50 miles of any given sort center can have their inventory picked up or dropped off at the sort center they’re most conveniently located near.

With direct access to Parcel, merchants can also avoid lengthy onboarding, term contracts, and pricing negotiations—and focus instead on delighting customers.

“This partnership offers even greater access to reliable, low-cost shipping options,” says

Richard Kang, VP of Partnerships at Extensiv. “Additional options are crucial to merchants and 3PLs, especially as we get deeper into peak season."

Learn more about merchant cost savings and benefits here. If you’re an existing Flexport customer and wish to add Parcel to your stack, please reach out to your account manager.