Ryan Petersen

Founder and CEO, Flexport

Ryan Petersen is Founder and CEO of Flexport, a leader in global supply chain technology. Since its inception, more than 10,000 companies of all sizes – from emerging brands to Fortune 500s – have used Flexport's logistics and technology to move more than $175 billion dollars in merchandise. Prior to starting Flexport, Ryan was the founder and CEO of ImportGenius, a premier provider of transaction data for the global trade industry. He earned a BA from UC Berkeley and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Ryan's Posts

  • Flexport Finds New Home in Atlanta

    May 5, 2017

  • Bringing Predictability to Air Freight

    April 29, 2017

  • Alexis Madrigal’s “Containers” Podcast: Bringing Global Trade into Personal Context

    March 9, 2017

  • Flexport CEO: No matter who our president is, we need more trade, not less

    December 1, 2016

  • Pirates and Their Parrots

    October 5, 2016

  • Flexport Raises $65M to Fund Global Expansion

    September 26, 2016

  • On Hanjin

    September 2, 2016

  • Rethinking Last-Mile Logistics: Deploying Swarms of Drones with Self-Driving Trucks

    July 29, 2016

  • Flexport Goes Global: Expansion to Amsterdam, Hong Kong, New York City

    July 27, 2016

