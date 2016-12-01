Flexport CEO: No matter who our president is, we need more trade, not less

Fast Company recently featured Flexport in a new video series called “Challengers” about companies working on technologies with the potential to have a massive impact on the way we live.

Embedded content: https://youtu.be/3jvRNATITmQ

Our argument is simple: Global trade is good for the world and we need more of it. International trade and free market capitalism helped lift almost a billion people out of extreme poverty in the last 30 years.

But trade is still too hard. There are too many manual processes, too much paperwork, too many phone calls, too many confusing rules, and almost no modern tech systems and data interchange standards.

We’re fixing that. Flexport’s mission is to bring the world free trade through technology. By fixing the user experience in global trade, we aim to unite the world in a seamless web of commerce.

This is the hardest thing any of us have ever done. But the work is too valuable, fun, and rewarding for us to even think about working on anything else.

Hope you enjoy the video!

Ryan

P.S. We’re hiring.