Carbon Calculator API Lets Any Company Assess Carbon Emissions

A new Carbon Calculator API functionality, developed by Flexport, is designed to help businesses easily assess up to 100% of their carbon footprint for shipments—whether or not they use Flexport for shipping. Accredited by Smart Freight Centre (SFC) and in conformance with the Global Logistics Emission Council (GLEC) Framework, the free tool is available through the Flexport digital platform.

Carbon emissions from logistics can account for 30 to over 50% of a company’s total carbon footprint. Before companies can take action to reduce their emissions, though, they need to understand how much carbon output they’re responsible for. Yet, many shippers find it difficult to access that information. Some capture the information by poring over hundreds of spreadsheets; others have paid over $40,000 for just a year’s worth of data; and still others don’t have the capacity, infrastructure, or time to even approach the measurement problem.

The new Flexport Carbon Calculator API addresses this problem head on.

How it Works

Companies can calculate their logistics-based carbon emissions using the same digital platform used by Flexport customers and suppliers. For shipments handled outside of Flexport, companies can submit third-party shipment data via a public calculator API—or submit Excel or .CSV files that will be analyzed by the Flexport.org team.

Traditionally, one of the challenges with emissions calculations has been that companies, providers, and partners calculate greenhouse gas emissions in different ways. However, the Carbon Calculator API’s SFC accreditation assures users that their emissions are calculated from a global standard—which aligns with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, UN-led Green Freight Action Plan, and CDP reporting. This lets users make real comparisons to learn their total carbon footprint.

Once emissions are known, customers can then work directly with Flexport to find ways to mitigate their environmental impact through a new partnership with GoodShipping. As the first sustainable shipping initiative in the world, GoodShipping makes ocean transport less polluting—by facilitating a one-to-one fuel switch from heavy marine bunker fuel to sustainable biofuels. As a result, businesses can achieve 100% CO2e well-to-exhaust reduction.

For emissions that can’t be reduced, Flexport offers a carbon offset program with Carbonfund.org Foundation. To date, Flexport.org has helped organizations offset more than 82,700 metric tonnes of CO2e. That’s the equivalent of what a forest over 3.5x the size of San Francisco absorbs in a year.

To assess your own carbon footprint and learn how Flexport can help, please email carbon@flexport.com.